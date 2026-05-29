Cajun Heartland State Fair marks 38 years of summer tradition in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For 38 years, the Cajun Heartland State Fair has brought the lights, the rides and the sounds of summer to Lafayette, continuing to draw generations of families back to the Cajundome each year.

Organizers say the fair has remained a staple in Acadiana by evolving over time while still keeping familiar traditions that longtime fairgoers recognize.

Casey White, Cajundome marketing director, said many of today’s visitors are now returning as adults with their own children, continuing a cycle that keeps the fair connected across generations.

“You know, we’re seeing a lot of those returning as adults, bringing their own kids so it's a really fun experience to see those families coming out and enjoying the fairgrounds,” White said.

White gave a firsthand look around the fairgrounds, which she said have long been part of summer in Acadiana. The fair includes attractions ranging from Kiddy Land to larger midway rides and interactive exhibits designed for all ages.

“We’re right in front of kiddy land here so we’re going to have our petting zoo, and cow town, they’ve got some pony rides, under the canopy, we actually have our dino takeover,” White said.

With rides spinning and the smell of fair food filling the air, White said the experience alone keeps people coming back, but added that the fair’s continued success is tied to how it evolves year after year.

“We’ve always tried to adapt and bring on new things to the fair each year. We’ve done everything from weddings on the ferris wheel to battle of the bands tournaments to pickleball tournaments,” White said.

White, who helped organize the event for roughly seven years, said the fair has also become personally meaningful over time.

“I’ve got a little bit of history myself with it, didn't grow up here or anything but since I’ve been here it’s kind of become something that’s been ingrained, and something that I partake in every year now,” White said.

She added that part of her focus is making sure the fair continues reaching new audiences while still maintaining its core identity.

“My goal is always to get people that might not have even thought about the fair to come out to the fair grounds, so whatever new event we can tie into that, we’re always open and looking for new opportunities,” White said.

The Cajun Heartland State Fair remains open through June 1 at the Cajundome, with gates opening at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

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