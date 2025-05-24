Cajun Heartland State Fair Kicks Off With Rides, Food, and Furry Friends

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The smell of funnel cakes, the sound of laughter, and the sight of flashing carnival lights signal the return of the Cajun Heartland State Fair, now underway at the Cajundome grounds. The 10-day event, which runs through June 1, promises something for everyone—from thrill rides to family-friendly attractions and plenty of opportunities to get up close with animals.

Among the highlights this year is the walk-through petting zoo hosted by the Wildlife Adventure Center. Fairgoers can feed goats, kangaroos, and more, all while supporting the care of the animals. Wildlife expert Jim DeBerry says the experience is included with general admission and adds a special charm to the fair.

“During Memorial Day weekend or just in general over the next 10 days, come to the Cajun Heartland Fair and just see the animals! It’s free to walk through once you get inside the thing and you can feed some animals and everything goes back to helping support—whether it’s goats or kangaroos or whatever, all kinds of animals—they’re all here. You gotta come see them,” said DeBerry.

Visitors say the fair offers more than rides and food—it’s a reason to get out, have fun, and spend time with others. “I really enjoy the fair so much because it really just gets me out of the house, and I hate the house,” one attendee shared with a laugh. “I’m with my friends and the rides are so much fun.”

Another paradegoer added, “Coming here with your friends and stuff is so much fun. It’s like quality time.”

With its mix of excitement, community, and tradition, the Cajun Heartland State Fair lives up to its slogan: “Go, go. Fun, fun.” For many, it’s not just an event—it’s a summer ritual