Cajan’s Eatery serves up compassion with free meals for families

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — Amid recent cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), one small business in Scott is stepping up to help families in need. Cajan’s Eatery, owned by Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard and his wife, Diana Richard, is collecting groceries and preparing meals to support the community.

“We’re resilient, and we recognize that when people are in need, that we have to step up,” Mayor Richard said. Together, the couple is organizing the distribution of non-perishables and hot plates of Jambalaya for local families affected by the SNAP freeze.

“People are struggling. It’s tough out there and a lot of families are relying on these benefits to ensure that there’s food on the table,” the mayor said.

Community outreach has long been part of the mission at Cajan’s Eatery. From hurricanes to unexpected shutdowns, the Richards have consistently supported neighbors in difficult times. Yet, Dionna Richard says the wave of support they have received for their latest effort is unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“I’m a little overwhelmed because the outpouring, as you can see, has been huge,” Diana Richard said. She credits Acadiana’s strong sense of community for the support. “It’s about family, and family doesn’t have to be blood. The big thing is people just helping people.”

For the Richards, their efforts are about more than just meals — they hope to demonstrate that they care deeply for their community.

“Many people do this type of stuff in this community. Acadiana is a special place, but we want to be a part of that effort,” Mayor Richard said.

Diana Richard echoed the sentiment, hoping these meals will send a message: “Let’s put everything aside and let’s just start loving people back — and I think that starts by giving.”

Families seeking a free hot meal can visit Cajan’s Eatery Tuesday, November 4, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their SNAP ID, and meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

