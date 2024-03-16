Butterfly Effect Project: Prom dress giveaway

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Butterfly Effect Project, headed by the New Day community outreach organization, put on their seventh annual prom dress giveaway at the Acadiana Mall.

Inside the Daily Thread storefront, teens from all over were invited to say "Yes!" to the dress, needing nothing more than proof that they are a high school junior or senior.

"They were so kind to me from the moment I walked in. Helped me look, you know, and it's just been a great experience," said Markayla Sonnier, one high school student who said "Yes!" to her dress. "It means a lot to me because, you know, money ain't no falling-in-the-sky type-thing, but I was so excited that I got to find my dress for free."

After finding her dress, Sonnier said she was still on the hunt for jewelry and shoes, which she may also be able to find during the giveaway.

The event offers shoes and jewelry, a photo shoot in their dress, on-site dress alterations and an opportunity to get corsages and boutonnieres, all for free.

"So, why we do this is because we know that prom can be difficult financially for a lot of parents, especially with the senior year. There are so many other senior-related expenses, so if we could take that burden off of them to provide a free prom dress—even some shoes and jewelry for many of the girls—then that really is making a difference and making an impact in the lives of that family," said Kisharra Angelety, event coordinator for the Butterfly Effect Project.

New Day had several sponsors for this event that helped to purchase new dresses, including Catalyst Bank, Pelican State Credit Union, Unitech Training Academy, New Day Personal Care Services and Aetna Better Health. Others helped to make it possible for drop-off locations to be set up for the community to donate their new or gently-used dresses, including Home Bank.

To learn more about the Butterfly Effect Project, visit the event Facebook page here.

To learn more about the New Day community outreach organization, visit their Facebook page here.