Bursting with color: Lafayette’s annual Holi Festival brightens Girard Park

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — A yearly tradition filled with color, music and community spirit returned to Girard Park on Saturday as Lafayette’s annual Holi Festival brought South Asian culture to Acadiana.

Hosted by the Acadiana Indian Association (AIA), the event marked its 14th year celebrating Holi in the Hub City. Organizers say the festival has grown into a regional draw, attracting visitors from across Louisiana.

“We are a nonprofit organization based out of Acadiana. Everybody around Louisiana comes here to Lafayette for the Holi Festival,” said AIA president Rohan Dhakad. “We have a proclamation from the city of Lafayette that this is the official festival of Holi, so we are all here to enjoy on the last week of March.”

The festival featured the hallmark traditions of Holi, including the tossing of brightly colored powders, along with music, dancing and food. Board members described the celebration as both cultural and symbolic.

“Holi is winning good over evil,” Dhakad explained. “It’s an ancient festival celebrated for generations, and we are still carrying it on.”

AIA secretary Stacy Johnston added that the colors hold deeper meaning.

“It marks the beginning of spring, the renewal of life—and each color represents things like peace, love and unity.”

Food vendors included local Indian businesses like Destination India and NJoy Curry Masala, providing a range of options for attendees and contributing to the festive atmosphere under clear skies.

For many, the festival is also about community and tradition. Some young volunteers said they have attended the event for years and now help organize it.

“Definitely hanging together,” one attendee said when asked about favorite memories.

Another recalled getting separated from friends as a child, while others said they look forward to taking group photos each year.

Organizers say the event’s continued growth reflects strong community support.

“I love that Acadiana has opened their hearts and welcomed us,” one board member said. “Every year, this event grows, and people here really love a good festival.”

The celebration concluded with crowds covered in vibrant colors, marking another successful year of cultural exchange and community connection in Lafayette.