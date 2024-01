LAFAYETTE, La. — Two Burger King locations near downtown Lafayette have shut down.

The Burger King at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, located at 1500 Johnston Street, has been permanently closed and signage has been removed. On the doors hangs a sign thanking the community for its support over the years.

According to our media partners at The Advocate, the Burger King location at 312 Jefferson Boulevard has also closed.

There's no word yet on what will replace the locations.