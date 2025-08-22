Bucee's website says Lafayette location won't open until 2028

Some folks are worried they won't have access to the famously clean bathrooms or notably tasty jerky any time soon, but the answer for a perceived lack of activity at the construction site of Lafayette's first Bucee's is simple: It's raining.

Here's the list of "estimated opening dates" on the Bucee's website:

Huber Heights, Ohio 2026

San Marcos, Texas 2026

Goodyear. Arizona 2026

Benton, Arkansas 2027

Ruston, Louisisana 2027

Kansas City, Kansas 2027

Oak Grove, Kentucky 2027

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 2027

Gallaway, Tennessee 2027

St Lucie, Florida 2027

Boerne, Texas 2027

Monroe County, Georgia 2028

Lafayette, Louisiana 2028

Mebane, North Carolina 2028

Ocala, Florida 2028

West Memphis, Arkansas 2028

Hardeeville, South Carolina 2031

The project on this list just ahead of Lafayette - also with a projected completion date of 2028 - is in Monroe County, Georgia. A station there, WMAZ in Macon, reported just a couple of weeks ago in a story about variances granted to the company that "the county expects the Buc-ee's to be operational by the end of 2026, though that timeline is not set in stone." Here's their story.

Last month, Developing Lafayette reported that they spoke to the construction company handling the job, who said there were design and weather delays on the project.

Back in December, when we reported the announcement of the deal to bring the popular glorified gas station to Lafayette, officials told us that site work and construction is expected to begin in early 2025 and the store will be fully operational by the second quarter of 2026.

But now our media partners at The Advocate are reporting that, even though local officials denied knowledge of a years-long delay, the website is pretty clear. To read their story click here.

The Advocate requested comment from Bucee's and the construction company, without response. We also received no response when we reached out, but we'll update this story if we do.

When the project was announced, officials said the Lafayette location will feature one of Buc-ee's largest stores at 74,000 square feet, with over 100 fuel pumps and 150-200 full-time positions starting at $17 per hour. The project represents a significant economic investment in Lafayette Parish, generating substantial construction activity, permanent employment, and ongoing tax revenue.