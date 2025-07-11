Bucee's construction delayed by rain, design

Some folks are worried they won't have access to the famously clean bathrooms or notably tasty jerky any time soon, but the answer for a perceived lack of activity at the construction site of Lafayette's first Bucee's is simple: It's raining.

Developing Lafayette reports that they talked to someone with the construction company handling the job, Triton, who told them there were some design delays but the weather isn't helping.

“The job is currently at a standstill due to some design delays. The weather has also been terrible. So with those two issues, us (Triton), the general contractor, and owner decided to hold off for now and wait for better weather conditions,” a Triton representative told DL. “There are no issues between contractor and owner. Everyone is on the same page. We have recently been in discussions to get back out there. I don’t have a date yet but should be happening soon.”

