Brush up on school bus, zone safety before the new school year starts

LAFAYETTE PARISH — With the start of a new school year just days away, yellow school buses will soon return to Acadiana roadways, and students will be heading back to class. Lafayette Police are urging drivers to review traffic laws around buses and school zones now—before that first bell rings.

“Basically, people just don’t realize that you have to stop,” said Senior Corporal Ashley Wood with Lafayette PD, referring to laws requiring drivers to stop for school buses.

Local law enforcement says now is the time for drivers to refresh their understanding of safe driving rules, especially those that apply to stopping for buses and slowing down in school zones.

“So if it’s a two-lane roadway, a three-lane roadway, or a four-lane roadway—where there’s no center divide—all lanes have to stop,” Wood said.

To help drivers better understand the rules, Lafayette Police are sharing a visual diagram from Louisiana State Police and the Department of Transportation and Development.

“This is common knowledge for anybody—that’s why we like to post it,” Wood said.

She also reminded drivers to slow down near crosswalks and school zones, noting that not every zone is equipped with flashing lights, and even those that are may not always work properly.

“Not every speed zone for the school zone has the flashing lights—and sometimes the flashing lights aren’t flashing when they’re supposed to flash,” she said. “So, be aware of the time—basically anytime between 7:00 and 8:30.”

Students in Lafayette Parish and across Acadiana are set to begin returning to class next week.