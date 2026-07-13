BRPD Chief: No more arrests expected in Mall shooting

The Baton Rouge Police chief said law enforcement is not looking to arrest anyone else in connection with the mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana that killed one and injured five others, The Advocate is reporting.

The one who died was Lafayette's Martha Odom. To read more about her, click here.

The newspaper reports that, at the Press Club of Baton Rouge meeting Monday afternoon, Chief T.J. Morse confirmed that Markel Lee, 17, was a “lone shooter.”

“As of right now, we cannot put a gun in anyone else’s hand other than the person that we have already arrested. To the best of our knowledge, he was the lone shooter, and he’s the one that’s going to be facing the consequences for that shooting.”

Lee was arrested on April 24 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held without bond and will have a bond review on Aug. 20.

To read the whole story, click here.