Brown Park to be complete in October, officials reveal timeline and upgrades

Public meeting on Graham Brown Memorial Park

City and Brown Park officials updated the public on the timeline of the Brown Park project

Graham Brown Memorial Park is expected to be complete in October.

The announcement comes as good news to neighbors of the community who have expressed concern over the progress of Brown Park after it was announced by Mayor President Monique Boulet earlier this year, that the park would be scaled down.

At Wednesday’s public meeting, residents received an update on the construction of the park where officials revealed the park features and amenities expected this fall.

“We have a lot of input and a lot of ideas on things that could be put in the park, we challenged our contractors to look at what they were doing, what could be added to the park, and I think we have something good here,” said Boulet at Wednesday’s meeting.

Tim Sensley, Director of Parks at Lafayette Consolidated Government revealed that the park will feature several new amenities which he said were taken from recommendations from the public at a March meeting.

Stuart Billeaud, President at JB Mouton Construction, the firm executing the renovations said the project is on track to meet projected deadlines. “We’re working hard, we have about two-thirds of the project complete, and we are right on time to be done by this fall,” said Billeaud.

When complete, Brown Park will feature four tournament-level baseball and softball fields, a new concession building, new bleacher and canopies, new batting cages, and expanded parking lot.

Additionally, the park will feature expanded walking paths and lighting, expanded dog park, new pavilions, a new playground and the addition of a basketball court sometime in the future.

Veronica Arceneaux who lives near the park said she is thrilled to hear that the park is progressing. “As a resident of this area, I’m glad that they kept the community component because we do need to have a place for the youth of this area to play,” said Arceneaux.

Meanwhile, some residents expressed concern over the future operations of the park. Aaron Parker, a local resident and volunteer at the park, said he wants to make sure the Brown Park Association continues.

“I have a feeling that folks feel that with the park coming, the association is going to be pushed. I think we’re getting pushed aside,” said Parker. “They broke down the concession stand that the association paid for and we can’t get it back and now we have to bid on whether we can generate money to keep the association running.”

Parker said he and fellow residents want to have a say on what goes on in the future of the park.

Brown Park was originally touted to be a $36 million dollar project but that price tag has been slashed in half to a $15 million dollar project now that it’s being scaled down.

Elroy Broussard, Lafayette City Council representative for District 1 says he’s pleased with where the project is heading, but wants to ensure the future growth of the park.

“This would be an asset to the community especially on this side of the time with the growth and facilities on Louisiana Avenue and Ponts des Mouton, we want to make sure whatever park we can play in a positive role is going to make sure this is successful going forward.”

Broussard said it's essential to have community input on the park as they are the ones that will be using it in the future.