Broussard's fire rating improves by two points in five years

The City of Broussard has an improved fire protection rating.

Since 2019, the city's rating - which impacts how much property owners pay for insurance - has improved from a 4 to a 2.

“Improving the city’s fire rating is the result of our dedication to investing in enhancing our fire protection and upgrading the city’s water system,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the hard work of the Broussard Fire Department and the Public Works Department. Our team effort reflects the city’s commitment to public safety, quality of life, and economic development.”

The Public Fire Protection Classifications are determined by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana and approved by the Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance.

According to PIAL, the new classification may result in decreased fire insurance rates for properties within the city limits of Broussard, except individually rated commercial properties.

The ratings usually are based on staffing, training and equipment of fire departments serving the area, as well as water systems and availability for fire-fighting.

“This improved classification reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing fire safety and protection services,” said Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne. “This is the result of our strategic investments in stateof-the-art equipment, additional staffing, improved response times, and the implementation of best practices in emergency response and fire prevention.”

Bourque said he's proud of the improvement during his tenure.

“When I became Mayor of Broussard, our fire rating was a Class 4. We’ve improved two points in five years. Our team earned this and I’m proud,” he said.

The fire rating system grades all fire districts in Louisiana on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 representing no fire protection and 1 representing the highest level of protection. PIAL ratings are determined by many factors including the number of firefighters and fire trucks, and the availability of water.

“We have performed nearly a dozen water system modernization projects since 2019. The improved fire rating is a significant indicator of our success in building up the city’s water system,” said Broussard Public Works Director Mel Bertrand. “Our water infrastructure is vital in supporting our fire services.”

The city will be releasing details on further upgrades to the water system in the next 30 days, a spokesman said.