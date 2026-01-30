Broussard ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrested on child sex abuse charges, community reacts

BROUSSARD, La. — A Broussard Middle School teacher who was recently honored as "Teacher of the Year" has been arrested on felony child sex abuse charges, prompting strong reactions from the community.

Christie Oster was taken into custody following allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a former student, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Jail records show Oster remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Neighbor Rebekah Vallot expressed frustration with the ongoing reports of abuse in educational settings. “Initial reaction is anger and frustration. I'm tired of opening the news and reading about professions taking advantage of our children,” Vallot said.

Vallot also emphasized that the distinction “former student” does not diminish the seriousness of the allegations. “You put the word ‘former’ in front of a student and it still is a student. Former, current, future — it doesn't matter, it's wrong,” she said.

The case has reignited calls for increased classroom surveillance. Vallot, a child advocate, urged school officials to install cameras to better protect students. “It is far beyond time. We have the technology to do so, we have the funding to do so – the cameras need to go in now,” she said.

Vallot encouraged parents to remain involved and vigilant, advising them to understand their rights, actively engage with legislators and the community, and maintain open communication with their children. “The best advice I can give parents is you are the number one advocate for your child. No one else will do that for you,” she said.

KATC was unable to locate an attorney of record for Oster.

The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed that Oster is currently on leave.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

