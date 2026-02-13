Broussard Sports Complex delivers major economic boost

BROUSSARD, La. — The Broussard Sports Complex is fueling a wave of economic growth for the city, generating $21 million in direct business sales and attracting more than one million park visitors in 2025, Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque says.

“That has just been phenomenal for us to help secure and uplift our own economy in Broussard,” said Bourque.

The facility, ranked among the top 100 sports complexes in the nation by Sportsbook Review in 2025, is a centerpiece for residents and visiting teams alike. “A great place for our residents to go spend time — they can use it any day of the week — but it’s also an attraction to teams that want to come here, have tournaments, and enjoy our wonderful city,” Bourque said.

Director of Parks and Recreation Jamey Abshire emphasized the impact on local tax revenue. “Obviously Broussard has zero property tax, so we are highly dependent off of sales tax — which they’ve got to eat somewhere, they’ve got to sleep somewhere, they’re shopping somewhere,” Abshire said.

Abshire says the city saw more than one million visitors come to the park last year, with about 440,000 people on weekends alone. “The volume of people that come in week in and week out on the weekends, it’s been extremely beneficial for not only the city of Broussard — which is phenomenal — but the entire region,” Abshire noted.

Youth sports are driving the region’s tourism market, according to Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission President and CEO Ben Berthelot. “In 2025, we had over 55,000 room nights, 103 events, over a $36 million economic impact just on the youth sports market alone,” Berthelot said.

Looking ahead, one of the Broussard Sports Complex’s next major projects is the state’s largest pickleball facility. “I think those communities that continue to invest in infrastructure will continue to reap the benefits of those investments for many years to come,” Berthelot said.

With the ongoing success of sports complexes in Lafayette Parish, Berthelot says the focus has shifted to future development, including an increase in indoor facilities.

