Broussard Residents Embrace Rare Snowfall

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As snow settles across parts of Acadiana, residents in Broussard share how they're navigating daily life in the aftermath of the storm. Despite the unusual weather, many residents found ways to embrace the snow, turning what might have been a disruption into an opportunity for family bonding and cherished memories.

Anthony Begnaud, a resident of Broussard, spent most of his morning shoveling snow with his family. He explained that while the snowy weather was rare for Louisiana, he was no stranger to it. “We had to shovel snow quite a bit in our lifetime. I spent 22 years in the military and moved every three or four years,” he said.

For other residents, like Jamie Payne, the snowstorm presented an unexpected advantage. As a business owner, Payne shared how his job allowed him to balance work and family time. “That’s the beauty when you own your own business, you can work from home. But in addition to that, you can still do work from home and then enjoy time with your family at the same time,” Payne explained. This flexibility allowed him to take part in fun family activities, such as snowball fights with his daughters.

Payne’s daughter, Mylia, echoed her father's sentiment, sharing her delight in the rare snowstorm. “I wish we could have this more often to be honest. It’s just different because in Louisiana, you know the bipolar weather— all we have is rain and sun. But the snow really adds a different scenery to Louisiana,” Mylia said.

For Wendy Comeaux, the snowstorm was not only a visual change but also an opportunity to slow down and enjoy time at home. “I’ve been working from home and enjoying the snow as much as I can on breaks. It really hasn’t been an inconvenience,” she explained. Comeaux added that her family had prepared for the cold by making dishes like gumbo and chili, which kept them warm inside. “For people in Louisiana, we never get to see this snow. We may never see it again in our lifetime, so we’ve been making the most of it,” Comeaux states.