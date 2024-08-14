Broussard renames street to honor long-time mayor

The City of Broussard has honored Charles Langlinais, long-time mayor, with a street in his name.

Langlinais, who died in January 2023, was mayor of Broussard for many years, after he had served on the council for many years.

He will be honored by the renaming of Bercegeay Road, which will now be called "Mayor Charles Langlinais Lane."

The newly-named road is the main entry to the new City of Broussard Public Service Complex (PSC) off Highway 90.

“Mayor Langlinais was a life-long servant of Broussard,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “Our great city experienced tremendous growth and prosperity under his leadership. It is only fitting to rename Bercegeay Road, to permanently place his name for all to see each day.”

Langlinais dedicated more than 30 years of his life to public service. He served as Mayor of Broussard from January 1991 to December 2018. He served as a council member from March 1987 to December 1990.

During his time in office, the city was able to attract Home Depot, Walmart, Stine Lumber, and Albertsons to the community, as well as leading the community during the construction of Albertson Parkway and Ambassador Caffery, a release states.

The Public Works Department will replace the Bercegeay Road signs with new signs that will read “Mayor Charles Langlinais Lane," officials say.

The PSC will serve as the Broussard Police Station (renovations in progress), Broussard Fire Department Administration Building (complete) and Fire Station #2 (renovations in design), Broussard Public Works Department Operational Headquarters (complete), and Broussard City Staff Training Center (renovations in progress). This new location will allow police officers, firefighters, and city workers to perform their duties efficiently and effectively, to meet the increasing demand for city services as Broussard continues to grow, the release states.