Broussard officially designated a Louisiana Main Street community

LAFAYETTE PARISH — After 18 months in the making, Broussard has officially been designated a Louisiana Main Street community.

This accomplishment recognizes the city's commitment to historic preservation and gives the city access to national resources to further its downtown revitalization efforts.

According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, the honor reflects Broussard’s balance of celebrating its past and investing in a thriving economic future.

City officials are proud of Broussard's growth and development and are working to keep the progress going.

