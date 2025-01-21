Broussard Neighborhood Enjoys Snow Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As part of Acadiana were greeted with snow, one neighborhood in Broussard was no different. Many of the residents were taking in all the snow with a few children even having a couple of snowball fights. One resident says they've never seen snow like this before and are just excited that they have the opportunity to have fun in their own winter wonderland.

“I opened my door and my jaw literally dropped to the floor”

-One BroussardNeighbood resident Resident

As they continue to take in the snow, it is encouraged that people do their best to stay safe and warm.