Broussard Kicks Off 'Donate Life Month' With Flag-Raising Ceremony

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The city of Broussard partnered with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) on Tuesday afternoon to host a flag-raising ceremony in recognition of National Donate Life Month.

The month-long observance aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and honor those who have given the gift of life. City officials, LOPA representatives, donor families, and organ recipients gathered at the Broussard Sports Complex to mark the occasion.

Among those in attendance was Eric Simmons, an organ recipient who shared his heartfelt gratitude for the donation that changed his life.

“I would not have been able to see five grandchildren. And I would not have walked my daughter down the aisle,” Simmons said. “To be here and to share, I’m so happy to always tell my story and my thankfulness for donors.”

-Eric Simmons, Organ Recipient

National Donate Life Month, observed every April, promotes education and advocacy for organ, eye, and tissue donation.

For more information on how to become an organ donor, visit LOPA’s website.