Broussard gets grant for trash receptacles

The City of Broussard has been selected as one of 60 recipients statewide of the 2024-2025 Keep Louisiana Beautiful Trash Receptacle Grant Program.

This program is made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

The city will install five new trash receptacles at Arceneaux Park. After installation, the city will perform a litter scan and compare the data collected to preliminary results.

"Thoughtless littering diminishes the quality of life in our community,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “These new trash bins will help us cut down on waste and preserve the cleanliness and beauty of our shared spaces."

According to Keep Louisiana Beautiful, recently collected data shows a 78% reduction in litter in areas where trash receptacles are installed and maintained.

“One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities,” said Executive Director Susan Russell. “Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that.”