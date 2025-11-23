Broussard Community Fair draws crowds for ‘Once Upon a Time’ weekend

LAFAYETTE PARISH (BROUSSARD) — Families turned out in force this weekend for the annual Community Fair in Broussard, a two-day event held in front of St. Cecilia School and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

This year’s theme, “Once Upon a Time,” brought a storybook feel to one of the parish’s largest fundraisers.

The fair featured carnival rides, children’s games, raffles and a variety of local food booths. Parents and kids lined up early Sunday to take part in the tradition.

“[My daughter] Conway loves to ride the roller coasters, and [my other daughter] June loves to ride the motorcycles — mom and dad like to eat the gumbo,” Mike Crowson said.

The Crowson family are parishioners at Sacred Heart of Jesus and also have a daughter who attends St. Cecilia.

“It’s just a great fundraiser for the church community and the school community,” Crowson said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our church parish or our school.”

