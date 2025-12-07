Broussard Christmas Parade marks record year, featuring 4-year-old grand marshal

LAFAYETTE PARISH (BROUSSARD) — Holiday festivities continued in downtown Broussard on Saturday as the city hosted its 32nd annual Noël à Broussard Christmas Parade — the largest in the event’s history.

“Absolutely the best day of the year to be mayor is the day of our Christmas parade,” Mayor Ray Bourque said. “It makes me feel wonderful, seeing family, friends, neighbors all out here to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with them — it’s fantastic.”

This year’s parade reached new heights, featuring more than 60 floats and Acadiana’s first-ever Christmas drone show.

“Visible from anywhere on Main Street downtown Broussard,” Bourque said. “We’re going to have quite a day, and we’re so happy we have good weather.”

Among the parade’s standout participants was 4-year-old Zoe Morrow, this year’s grand marshal.

“Who better to have as our grand marshal than a pageant queen from Broussard?” Bourque said.

Zoe was crowned queen of the Very Special Miss Louisiana Pageant, a statewide pageant for people with disabilities.

“It took until she was about a year old before we realized something was different,” her father, Ryan Morrow, said.

Zoe’s parents, Ryan and Ashley, said she began showing symptoms at about 4 months old and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just before her first birthday.

“There are all different types of CP,” Ashley Morrow said. “Zoe’s is 'spastic quad,' so her legs, arms, core, her eye and her speech have all been affected.”

Despite her challenges, Zoe led the parade proudly as “Queen Zoe,” meeting community members and helping raise awareness for cerebral palsy.

“She’s a normal little girl who loves to have fun,” Ryan said. “She loves to play, loves her friends — she just has to do it a different way.”

The day concluded with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and Acadiana’s first Christmas drone show, closing out a record-setting celebration in downtown Broussard.