Broussard buys downtown properties to build new complex

The City of Broussard is excited to announce its plans to prepare for the future by acquiring several key historical and functional buildings, including the iconic Broussard Elementary School and the adjacent buildings located on E. Madison Street.

These properties, approximately 4 acres downtown, will be transformed into a new Broussard City Hall, Broussard City Council Chambers, and Municipal Complex, all at an estimated purchase price of under $4 million.

This acquisition also allows for the creation of additional parking along the Main Street corridor, a need that was identified in the Envision Broussard downtown redevelopment plan.

“We’re making a smart financial decision by securing these properties,” stated Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “This initiative marks the final part of our plan to expand city facilities. By repurposing existing buildings, we’re preserving our community’s history, saving taxpayer money, and positioning ourselves for future growth.”

In addition to these acquisitions, the city recently purchased buildings and acreage for the new Public Service Complex on Highway 90 and Mayor Charles Langlinais Lane for $5.3 million. This facility provides 35,000 square feet of office space alongside an equal amount of warehouse space, housing the Broussard Police Department, Broussard Fire Department and Station #2, the Public Works Department, and a dedicated City Training Center.

“Members of the Broussard City Council, city staff, and I worked together on creating a clear and unified vision for executing our plan, which will allow us to continue to provide the highest level of quality service to our residents for decades to come," Bourque said. "By taking advantage of existing facilities, we are not only enhancing our municipal services for a rapidly growing community but also doing so at a fraction of the cost, when compared to the higher expense of new municipal building construction recently in other cities. In total, we’re able to establish a new police station, fire station, public works facility, training center, city hall, and municipal complex for approximately $10 million. This approach demonstrates our commitment to being resourceful and fiscally responsible while preparing Broussard for a bright future.”

