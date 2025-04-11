Broussard-based company linked to helicopter crash that killed six in New York

BROUSSARD, La. — The helicopter that crashed over New York’s Hudson River on Thursday, killing six people, was registered to a company based in Broussard.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the Bell 206L-4 rotorcraft was registered to Meridian Helicopters LLC.

According to its online profile, Meridian Helicopters leases, brokers, purchases, sells, and refurbishes helicopters.

A search of the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website confirms that Meridian Helicopters LLC is registered in Broussard, Louisiana. The company is also listed with the Broussard Chamber of Commerce.

At the Meridian's Broussard location, a sign for Cadorath Aerospace is posted on the front gate. Cadorath is also located in Broussard. According to its website, Cadorath provides services to the aviation, agriculture, industrial, mining, and oil and gas sectors by manufacturing and repairing component parts.

KATC reached out to both Meridian Helicopters LLC and Cadorath Aerospace for comment but had not received a response as of airtime.

Authorities say the helicopter broke apart midair. The pilot and five tourists, including three children, were killed in the crash.