Broussard announces $10 million water project

BROUSSARD, La. — As the city of Broussard continues to grow, so does the demand for its infrastructure.

Officials have announced a multi-million-dollar project to enhance and expand the city's water system.

KATC wanted to find out how it would benefit the residents of Broussard, so we spoke with Mayor Ray Bourque to learn more about the project. He says the project is designed as a five-step master plan, which will focus on:



Interconnectivity to enhance the ability to maintain consistent pressures and water quality

System rehabilitation to continue maintenance on the existing water system to prevent weaknesses and help with preservation

Water system modeling to monitor and understand groundwater capacities and qualities for current and future well projects

Increased storage to add more water capacity to the system and increase the ability to supply neighbors with water during emergencies

Increase capacity improving water volume to create a more self-sufficient city and be less dependent on other water sources

The city relies heavily on a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, purchasing 70% of its water from LUS.

However, with the city's rapid growth, it is looking to become more self-reliant to ensure a sufficient water supply for its future.

"Broussard is a growing community and we have to make sure we are investing on our infrastructure because we want to be ready for the opportunities of tomorrow. We had a great track record of doing that with road projects and expanding other infrastructures in Broussard and it's time to invest in our water system to bring it to the next level," he says.

Mayor Bourque says the project will take 2-4 years. It also includes adding two new water wells to increase storage capacity and replacing aging waterlines.

