Broadmoor Elementary celebrated 73 Principal's List students with a luncheon

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Bailey's Tandoori Grill and Ema's Cafe, our neighbors were serving up something special to students who kept their grades on point all year.

"We appreciate those partnerships with the community, and we appreciate Bailey's for hosting us every year," said Tracy Sanders, principal at Broadmoor Elementary. "It's exciting to see the students. You can see around how excited they are just to sit with their friends, have a lunch and just to celebrate their accomplishments, as we should."

The annual Principal's List luncheon honored 73 students from Broadmoor Elementary who maintained straight A's from start to finish.

"Awesome accomplishment to have 73 students that's maintained A's, not only for one nine-weeks period, but for all four nine-weeks periods, so it's a wonderful accomplishment, and we're super proud of these students and their hard work," Sanders said.