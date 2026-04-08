"Bringing You Our Best" (B.Y.O.B.) Hamburger & Hot Dog Festival this weekend

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KATC) — Krewe de Acadian is hosting the the "Bringing You Our Best" (B.Y.O.B.) Hamburger and Hot Dog Festival at the Youngsville Sports Complex Ampitheatre on Sunday, April 12 from 10 am until 5 pm, featuring a cook-off between Youngsville and Broussard police departments.

The entry fee is $5, taste tickets are $2, and kids 10 and under get in for free. Cash prizes and rewards for first, second, and third place winners will be awarded for hamburger and hot dog categories. There will also be live entertainment featuring Spank the Monkey and Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns.

KATC sat down with the founder of Krewe de Acadian, Charles Sharma, to learn more about this year's festival.

2026 BYOB Hamburger & Hotdog Festival

For more information, you can visit the Krewe de Acadian Facebook page, call 337-298-1945, or email broussardmardigras@gmail.com.