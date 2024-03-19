Bridging the Gap: SLCC Education Pathway addresses teacher shortage

LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) is collaborating with the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette) to address a growing teacher shortage.

Rachel Brown is an adjunct faculty member in Liberal Arts and humanities at South Louisiana Community College. She is part of SLCC's rapid response to help get qualified educators into Louisiana classrooms. The college has developed an innovative Education Pathway that addresses the shortage and provides students with a solid foundation for transferring to other universities to complete their education, according to an SLCC spokesperson.

“Worldview of Teaching & Learning is an in-person course where students get to explore philosophy, best practices, and fundamentals of education in our district and state, and compare those to elsewhere in the country and world,” explains Brown. “This course transfers to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, meeting the requirement for a foundational Education course. The other class we offer is an Introduction to Education, which is taught virtually in the evenings to accommodate working professionals who may be classroom aides, school staff, or work in other industries during the day.”

By creating a curriculum tailored to the evolving needs of education and the specific demands of the local community, SLCC aims to address the teacher shortage at its roots. The pathway equips students with the necessary knowledge and skills and acts as a stepping stone for those who wish to pursue advanced degrees at other institutions.

Recognizing the dynamic nature of the education sector, SLCC plans to expand its Education Pathway in the coming semesters. New courses and internship opportunities will be introduced, providing students with a comprehensive and hands-on learning experience. This expansion aligns with SLCC's commitment to staying ahead of educational trends and preparing students to meet the evolving demands of the teaching profession.

“One major challenge,” explains Brown, “is being able to push out all the negative noise surrounding an education career and find the confidence and passion to know this is important work. Knowing what expectations will be placed on you before starting the job can alleviate anxiety and help provide time and resources to be proactively successful. These courses lay out what system and school leaders expect and how teachers can perform their best with that in mind.”

By addressing the root causes of the problem and providing a robust foundation for aspiring educators, SLCC is contributing to the local community and helping shape the future of education. It’s a future Brown knows is worth the investment.

“No other profession can exist without teachers. Teaching has not been getting the recognition it deserves when really, it is the most honorable profession. Most teachers wind up teaching in their hometowns, so growing our own professionals means investing in a thriving community.”

Those interested in exploring the Education Pathway at SLCC should visit www.solacc.edu/generalstudies.

Related Story:

Stipend for resident teachers approved

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel