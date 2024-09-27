Bridging the Gap between residents and law enforcement through National Night Out

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department, along with several other law enforcement agencies, is gearing up for the National Night Out drug prevention awareness event on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

National Night Out is a nationally recognized community policing initiative designed to help enhance relationships between civilians and law enforcement.

“This will be the 41st National Night Out event held throughout the country," said Corporal Ashley Wood, assistant public information officer with LPD. "This is a fun-filled event for everyone to come out.”

The LPD says its goal is to foster a deeper relationship with the community. “It’s meant to heighten drug and crime prevention awareness and to strengthen community policing efforts,” Wood said.

This year’s National Night Out is being hosted by Colonel James Lewis #20 Knights Templar, alongside the LPD and several other law enforcement agencies. “One of the things we want to do is make sure our neighborhoods are safe,” said Rosalind Hynes, a representative from the Knights Templar.

“Our goal is to get the community to build rapport with the LPD and know they have that relationship, so they will reach out to local law enforcement in times of crime,” Hynes said.

Officials say there will be entertainment for the entire family, including live music. Residents are invited to attend National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Multi-Purpose Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette, La.