Breastfeeding Awareness Month: Our Lady of Lourdes highlights benefits and support for new moms

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As expectant mothers prepare for their new arrivals, one of the key decisions they face is whether to feed their babies formula or breast milk. This question is particularly relevant during Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette is committed to providing comprehensive information to mothers in Acadiana.

Abigail Boudreaux, a lactation nurse at the hospital, emphasized the unique benefits of breast milk. “Breast milk is one of the few nutrients that continuously adapts to meet your baby’s needs, whether they’re a newborn or a few months old,” Boudreaux said. “It’s the only nutrient that can do that.”

Boudreaux highlighted several advantages of breastfeeding, including a decreased risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), obesity, diabetes, and certain cancers. Breastfeeding also significantly boosts an infant’s immune system.

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital offers both inpatient and outpatient services to support mothers who choose to breastfeed. Boudreaux stressed that regardless of the feeding method, a strong support system is crucial for all new mothers.

“It’s super important for moms to have a support system, whether they’re breastfeeding or formula feeding,” Boudreaux added.

Jamie Berg, an RN at the hospital and mother of two, shared her personal experience with breastfeeding. Although it was challenging at first, she found the effort rewarding.

“Breastfeeding is a learning curve for both the baby and the mother,” Berg said. “It takes patience and a few days to become proficient. Expect it to take about a week before you’re really comfortable with breastfeeding.”

As Breastfeeding Awareness Month continues, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital remains dedicated to equipping mothers with the knowledge and support they need for a successful feeding journey.

For more information, visit Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital.