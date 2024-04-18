Brandon Touchet's family remembers him as kind and helpful in the wake of his killing

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Brandon Touchet’s family said they knew something was off when they didn’t hear from him for days. A welfare check by police on Friday would lead to the discovery of the bodies of Brandon, his friend Dr. Eric Green and neighbor Elizabeth Reames -all killed in a triple homicide last week.

As the investigation into the deaths continue, his cousin, Chloe O'neill spoke with KATC about the horrifying crime.

“He didn’t show up for work on Wednesday which was out of character, I think they just thought he hadn’t told anyone he was going somewhere but I definitely knew that it was out of character for his phone to go to voicemail.”

Chloe says it's been a difficult time for her family.

“It’s been hard. It’s been really hard to watch my family mourn, it’s been hard on me. I’ve played a big part in trying to find her and trying to do whatever I can to help my family find the answers we need to move forward.”

After Brandon’s homicide, his dog Savage was temporarily missing. On Monday, the dog was found by police in Lake Charles and is now back with the family.

“She just seems happy to be with her people and I think she senses we feel close to Brandon and we’ll probably bring her to the funeral so she will understand."

Chloe describes her cousin as someone who was kind, someone she could always count on.

“He wanted to help everybody he could, and I think that’s why he ended up in the situation he did. He worked for the American Cancer Society for a long time and definitely did everything he could to raise money, anything he did he put his full heart into.”

Chloe says the family will remember Brandon not for this tragedy but for the way he made others feel.

“We’re gonna miss him for sure, there will be a hole in our family that was previously filled with joy. He’s like the uncle everyone is going to remember as fun and life of the party.”

Brandon’s funeral is planned for this Friday.