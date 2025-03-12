Boulet delivers State of the Parish address

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Monique Boulet delivered her State of the Parish address Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center, highlighting ongoing and upcoming projects that aim to reshape the community. Boulet focused on a number of key developments, including the revitalization of Bertrand Drive and the creation of a new urban trail system.

"We will break ground on the first major connection this year with the Bertrand Drive revitalization project, which will link Moncus Park to Cajun Field," Boulet said. "This will feature a 12-foot tree-lined sidewalk on the Deano's side of Bertrand. We have more than ten other sidewalk projects in process, several of which are close to construction. Together, they will form the skeleton of our trail system."

Boulet emphasized the growing economy in Lafayette, pointing to the region’s job market, which saw its best year since 2015. "As the population grows, so is our economy," Boulet said. "The urban trail system will provide a tremendous economic opportunity for businesses throughout the area."

Boulet’s vision for the trail system goes beyond mere connectivity. "It’s time for Lafayette to connect our greatest assets like Moncus Park, Cajun Field, the University, the Oil Center, and Downtown," she said. "Our long-term ambition is to link Carencro, Broussard, Youngsville, Scott, and Duson, creating safe community pathways not only for cyclists, but also for pedestrians with baby strollers."

Looking ahead, Boulet hopes the revitalization of Bertrand Drive will inspire a new vision for Johnston Street. "We’ll look at Johnston Street from Ambassador Caffery to I-10, breaking it up into segments," she explained. "We are working to bring in a firm to help us set a vision for each segment. It’s exciting because it has the potential to be transformational."

Boulet also announced that four major events would return this year, including the highly anticipated July 4th Celebration in Downtown Lafayette.