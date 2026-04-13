Boudin Festival hits capacity twice, marking record turnout

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Crowds filled Scott this weekend for the Boudin Festival, drawing so many attendees that organizers were forced to make unprecedented decisions to manage capacity and safety.

“We will take the heat for that versus being in the public eye for something worse,” said Daniel Noel, president of the Boudin Festival.

For the first time in the festival’s 13-year history, organizers closed the gates early after reaching maximum capacity. On Saturday, gates shut down around 7:45 p.m., nearly three hours before the scheduled 10:30 p.m. closing time, leaving some people waiting outside before ultimately being turned away.

“We started getting the questions of ‘Why?, its outdoors. How could you possibly reach capacity?’ And so for us it really comes down to safety over money,” said Lauren Segura, a board member and pageant director for the festival.

Organizers said safety remained the top priority, even for an outdoor event, as they worked closely with local law enforcement to monitor crowd conditions and make real-time decisions.

“We work so closely with our municipality — that includes our police department. So when our police department and law enforcement officers from that team tells us, 'Hey, we need to pause because we need to make sure we can take care of everybody here,' that takes precedence over everything,” Segura said.

By Sunday, the festival reached capacity again. This time, organizers adjusted their approach by focusing on crowd control before attendees arrived, limiting shuttle drop-offs to prevent additional congestion at the event.

“Evaluating the shuttle service first before letting people actually get here made a big difference on Sunday on the crowd control versus letting everyone get here and then having to turn them away,” Noel said.

While the large turnout created logistical challenges, organizers described the weekend as both a success and a learning experience as they evaluate how to handle continued growth.

“We just need to closely more evaluate how we gauge and how we react to reaching those capacities and making those decisions,” Noel said.

Despite the challenges, organizers emphasized that the festival’s core mission remains unchanged—celebrating the culture and community that define Scott as the “Boudin Capital.”

“There are six boudin vendors here in town. They are the reason we are the Boudin Capital of the World. So to be able to celebrate them and promote them is really what this is all about,” Noel said.

They also highlighted the role of volunteers in maintaining the festival’s atmosphere, even during high-demand moments.

“It takes over 400 individual volunteers to run this festival aside from the board, aside from the link leaders, which are the people who are with us side by side all weekend long, and without those people showing up with a smile to make sure you experience that lightness, it couldn't happen,” Segura said.

As organizers review the weekend, they say this year’s turnout will help guide future planning as the festival continues to grow.

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