Bomb threat at Zoosiana deemed not credible, visitors safely evacuated

LAFAYETTE PARISH — BROUSSARD, La. — What was supposed to be a fun family outing at Zoosiana quickly turned into a frightening experience after a bomb threat prompted a large law enforcement response and an evacuation of the park.

Visitors say the incident unfolded suddenly while families were enjoying rides and exhibits. One guest recalled being on the carousel when everything came to a halt.

“I just remember being on the carousel, and then we were told to move to the front of the park,” Tenley Norris said. “Someone told my dad there was a bomb threat.”

Broussard Police confirm a bomb threat was made, bringing in the UL bomb squad and other first responders as a precaution. Families were evacuated from the zoo while authorities investigated the threat.

For many children, the situation was especially scary.

“I was scared at first. I just wanted to go home,” one child said. Travis Duhon, who was inside the zoo with his children at the time, described a tense scene as families tried to understand what was happening.

“Everyone was a little freaked out,” Duhon said. “People were calling everyone.”

Police later determined the threat was not credible. A spokesperson for Zoosiana confirmed that no visitors or animals were harmed during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Zoo is expected to reopen Monday.