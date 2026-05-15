LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon and National Safe Boating Week running May 16-22, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding boaters to stay safe on the water.

Since the start of 2026, Capt. Scott Dupre told KATC that Wildlife and Fisheries has investigated five boating-related fatalities in Louisiana. While that number may seem small to some, Dupre said any loss of life is too many.

Boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

“Just paying attention and being aware of your surroundings can be very helpful,” Dupre said. “It’s a very busy boating season for us, and some of the main things to be mindful of are PFDs, boater safety education courses and sober operators.”

A PFD, or personal flotation device, is a general term for wearable and throwable water safety equipment designed to keep people afloat. That includes life jackets, life vests and throw cushions.

Dupre said it’s important not only to have proper safety equipment on board, but also to routinely inspect and maintain it. He said boaters should visually inspect PFDs, check inflatables for leaks and clean equipment regularly. Boaters also should make sure there are no rips, all zippers and buckles work properly and the inflator status indicator is green. Expired bobbins and empty CO2 cylinders should be replaced as needed.

Dupre also stressed the importance of wearing a properly fitted life jacket or vest, especially for children.

To learn more about PFDs and other required boating equipment, click here.

Dupre also noted that anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1984, must complete a boater education safety course before operating a boat. He said the course covers navigation rules, PFD laws and boating regulations.

That brings us to the importance of sober operators — and a fact many people may not realize.

If you get a DWI charge out on the water, Dupre said it carries the same penalties that it would out on the road and vice versa. This means if you get a DWI on the road, you cannot operate a boat, and if you get a DWI on the water, you cannot drive on the road.

"Just be prepared, you know, we look forward to this boating season," Dupre said. "We just want everyone to return home safely at the end of the day, so just be prepared, have fun, and have a sober operator."