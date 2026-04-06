Board member arrested; this time on warrants

Chad Desormeaux, the Lafayette Parish School Board Member representing District 2 who was cited for shoplifting and resigned last week, has now been arrested, records show.

Records a LPCC show Desormeaux was booked on warrants Easter Sunday morning accusing him of theft. We've reached out to Carencro Police - the agency that cited him last week and arrested him yesterday - to get more details.

Last week, we first reported that he was cited for shoplifting after he was caught on camera allegedly loading items he hadn't paid for into his bag at a self-check-out at a grocery store. LPSS announced his resignation a couple days later.

We reached out to the Secretary of State to see if they had received the resignation; it's not official until they do. A spokesman said they hadn't received it yet.

We also reached out to Desormeaux when we first heard about this earlier on Wednesday, and he answered his cell phone. When our journalist identified himself and asked about the reported resignation, Desormeaux said "hello?" repeatedly and then hung up.

Here's our first story about this: https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/lafayette-school-board-member-cited-for-shoplifting

