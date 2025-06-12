Blood Drive for Duson firefighter battling cancer

BROUSSARD, La. — The Broussard Fire Department, Our Lady of Lourdes, and the city of Broussard are partnering to host a blood drive to support a long-serving Duson firefighter currently battling pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment.

Chief Glen Cormier retired in 2018 and has nearly five decades serving the community.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1210 Albertson Parkway, in the parking lot of Albertsons. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors are encouraged to bring a valid ID, stay hydrated, and eat a proper meal before donating blood.

“Assistant Chief Cormier has dedicated his life to protecting and serving others. It is our turn to stand beside him and his family during this difficult time,” said Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne. “All blood donations made during the blood drive will help defer medical costs for Cormier and support his ongoing battle against cancer, We invite everyone to join us in making a difference.”