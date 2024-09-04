Black-owned business event looking for vendors, sponsors

The Minding My Black Owned Business Pop Up Shop's Holiday Market is set for December 7 at the Blackham Coliseum.

Organizers are now looking for both vendors and sponsors. Eligible vendors must be black-owned, but sponsorships are open to anyone and there are numerous levels of sponsorship available.

If you register as a vendor by October 1, the cost is $150. If you register after that, the fee goes up to $200. Payment plans are available. The final deadline to register is November 15.

If you want to apply to be a vendor,click here. You also can check out details at the event's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

The event is set for December 7 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. You can get shopping tickets on the website for VIP shopping prior to the public opening.

For information on sponsorships, click here.

Here's a flyer about the event: