Black History Month: Celebration honors late-zydeco musician, Chester Chevalier

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Friends, family and fellow musicians gathered at The Brass Room in Lafayette this week to celebrate the life and legacy of Arnaudville native Chester Luke Chevalier Jr., a longtime R&B and zydeco musician remembered for both his talent and generosity.

The event—held on what would have been Chevalier’s 83rd birthday—also coincided with Black History Month.

Organizers said the celebration was not only a tribute to Chevalier, who died less than two years ago, but also a way to recognize other influential Black musicians whose contributions have often gone unrecognized.

What began as yard party jam sessions in his youth grew into a lifelong music career that took Chevalier around the world.

Friends described his sound as a blend of blues, rock ’n’ roll and rhythm and blues “like a gumbo,” reflecting the cultural richness of South Louisiana.

Members of the Wayne Burns Blues Band, who performed alongside Chevalier for years, said he was a gifted and versatile musician.

“A lot of musicians didn’t know he was a bass player—but he was a good bass player before he switched to guitar,” one former bandmate said.

Mary Chevalier, his wife, said she hopes the event helps preserve her husband’s legacy and ensure his impact is remembered.

“And he was a nice, nice person. A good friend,” she said. “A lot of times people leave the world, and then you hear nothing about them. I want them to know that he meant something to the world.”

As music filled the venue, those in attendance reflected on Chevalier’s decades-long influence on the region’s music scene.

“He really made this area great,” Mary Chevalier said.