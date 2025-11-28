Black Friday shoppers hunt for deals

LAFAYETTE, La. — Black Friday is officially underway, and for many shoppers across Lafayette Parish, that means an early start to holiday shopping and a search for the season’s best deals.

Many stopped by Best Buy early Friday morning, including friends Micah Miller and Dalen Gondron, who came to compare prices.

“I’m just here to watch him shop because I don’t have any money,” Miller joked as customers walked into the store.

Gondron said they were hoping to snag the biggest bargains of the day.

“We just try to find the best deals. That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “My wife has been up since 4 a.m., though, so she’s been shopping everywhere.”

When asked how many stores his wife had visited so far, Gondron estimated, “Five or six, I would say.”

For some shoppers, it was their first time braving the Black Friday rush.

“I have to say this is my first time Black Friday shopping ever,” said Jannine Sullivan. "I was looking for a frameless television and went right to the electronics section. They got someone to help me right away, and we were in and out in 10 minutes.”

Another shopper decided to wait until Black Friday to upgrade his phone.

“They got those Best Buy deals—those Black Friday deals—so let me get this new iPhone,” Drew Adams told KATC.

Although pleased with his purchase, he encouraged others to keep perspective amid the holiday spending.

“A lot of people come out here for Black Friday, but how much are we really giving out to the homeless people on the side? Just remember, stay true to yourself, stay true to your heart, and remember why we are out here,” Adams said.

KATC hopes you found some great deals this Black Friday!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

