Black and Brown Voter Registration Day bringing volunteers out to make sure you are registered to vote

LAFAYETTE, La. — With elections approaching, voter registration efforts are heating up in Lafayette Parish.

Today, the Urban League of Acadiana held a voter registration drive for Black and Brown Voter Registration Day.

The drive was aimed to increase minority voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

“Years in the past, the minority voters was actually very low, and if we can actually bring that number and take that number a lot higher—even by five or 10 percent—that’ll make a tremendous difference in the outcome of the elections,” said Kendrick Martin with the Black Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers made phone calls to neighbors who have been purged from the voter rolls, ensuring they have the opportunity to re-register.

"You want to make sure that everybody have an opportunity and a voice to vote, and that way you can make change and it be true change,” Martin said.

To register to vote or check your voter registration status, visit the Urban League of Louisiana's website here.