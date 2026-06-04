'Bigger than basketball': Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team visits patients at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. — Members of the University of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team spent Thursday morning visiting patients and families at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital, bringing smiles and encouragement to those receiving care.

The visit gave players an opportunity to connect with young patients, talk sports and provide a positive distraction for families facing health challenges.

"As an athlete, we have coaches, trainers, and staff pouring into us, so being able to pour into the community is just big," said Ragin' Cajuns player Josiah Harris.

Players visited patient rooms throughout the hospital, spending time with children and their families. Harris said the experience was rewarding for both the patients and the team.

"It was a lot of great reactions talking to the kids, talking about sports, and just being able to see some smiles on their faces," Harris said.

For the players, the visit was about more than basketball. De'Vion Lavergne said seeing the reactions from children as the team entered their rooms left a lasting impression.

"Man, as soon as we walked in the room, and most of the rooms, it was all smiles, man," Lavergne said. "It was real good to really engage with the kids, really just show that we relate to them — like, we were once kids, once in their shoes, and it makes a big difference when somebody makes you feel important."

Players said the hospital visit also served as an opportunity to strengthen their connection with the Lafayette community and give back to those who support the program.

"It's a blessing to just be where we are and giving back is amazing," Harris said. "So it's been bigger than basketball, and that's the thing the coaching staff has preached to us, and it shows here today."

The experience also offered a reminder of the impact small acts of kindness can have on others, Lavergne said.

"Just that you never know what somebody's going through, and that a little bit of positivity can make someone's day," Lavergne said. "We were able to come in here and put smiles on kids' faces and that was all I could ask."

Hospital leaders and team members said the visit reflects a shared commitment to supporting families throughout Acadiana and creating meaningful moments for children during their hospital stay.