Big Towns to host annual two-day summit about mid-sized cities

LAFAYETTE, La. — Big Towns, organized by The Current and the United Way of Acadiana, is hosting its second annual two-day summit, celebrating mid-sized cities and their success.

Speakers from across the country are coming in to discuss problems, solutions, and ideas often seen in these communities, according to a spokesperson for the event.

There are four different tracks, each with panels to support them: Growth & Economy, Civics & Media, Community & Culture, and Health & Healthcare.

This event begins on Wednesday, April 23, with registration and breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by a welcome address from Mayor-President Monique Boulet, accompanied by local and national speakers scheduled throughout the day. On Thursday, April 24, attendees will start the day at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast, followed by additional panels and speaking engagements, including a keynote conversation at 11 a.m. featuring Mayor Tim Kelly from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Dean Baquet of The New York Times.

Additionally, there will be an optional field trip to the Northgate Mall for a discussion around “What Do We Do with That Old Mall?”

The event will be held at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette, Louisiana 70501.