Big Towns Summit returns to Lafayette to highlight mid-sized city success

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Big Towns, an initiative organized by The Current and the United Way of Acadiana, is returning to Lafayette for its second annual summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event brings together voices from across the country to discuss the unique challenges and innovations facing mid-sized cities.

The two-day summit, held at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, will focus on four key themes: Growth & Economy, Civics & Media, Community & Culture, and Health & Healthcare.

Panels and speakers will address issues that impact cities like Lafayette, ranging from development trends to civic engagement.

Wednesday's summit entailed a welcome address from Mayor-President Monique Boulet followed by sessions featuring local leaders and national experts.

Day two of the summit starts at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, with a highlight keynote conversation scheduled for 11 a.m. featuring Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and former New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet.

The event also includes an optional field trip to Lafayette’s Northgate Mall for a session titled “What Do We Do with That Old Mall?" - a discussion centered around creative reuse of underutilized commercial space.

The summit is open to the public.


