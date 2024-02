A bicyclist was killed Monday morning on Ridge Road, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

The person, who hasn't been identified pending notification of next of kin, was hit in the 800 block of Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m. The driver who hit the bike allegedly fled the scene.

After an investigation, deputies identified a suspect. Stephen Dimmick, 67, was arrested and booked with hit-and-run with a death and driving under suspension.

The investigation remains ongoing, deputies say.