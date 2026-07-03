Beyond the fireworks: Supporting veterans with PTSD this Independence Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Fourth of July celebrations fill the skies with fireworks, some veterans are preparing for a different kind of holiday.

The loud explosions and bright flashes that many associate with celebration can trigger memories of combat for veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, fireworks are among the most common holiday-related triggers for veterans with PTSD.

Andrew Ward, CEO and founder of the Acadiana Veteran Alliance, said those reactions are real, but veterans do not have to face them alone.

“Fireworks are triggering just like anything else could be triggering for a veteran that exposed themselves to and experienced a little bit of post-traumatic stress from combat. I think what they just need to understand is that it's not something that they're still in that they are out now,” Ward said.

Ward said the Acadiana Veteran Alliance offers support through its HEAL program, which connects veterans with trauma-focused counseling and other resources to help them recover.

“Connectivity is a really big reason why a lot of veterans tend to suffer from post-traumatic stress, hyper anxiety, things like that over the years – it’s because they miss that connection that they had in the military, so we try to provide that through that,” Ward said.

The organization encourages veterans to stay connected with family, friends and fellow service members, especially during holidays that may be emotionally difficult.

Ward said one meaningful way community members can show support is by reaching out to the veterans in their own lives.

“Find a friend, find an uncle, find a dad, find a mom, find anyone in their family that they know served and thank them and take them out that day and include them in what's going on and show them that ‘thanks’ for for their service and their sacrifice,” Ward said.

The National Center for PTSD recommends helping veterans manage holiday stress by reminding them they are safe in the present, limiting exposure to unexpected fireworks when possible and encouraging them to focus on the personal meaning of Independence Day rather than the noise itself.

Ward said he hopes veterans will still find opportunities to celebrate the holiday in a way that feels comfortable for them.

“I think they need to come out to the Fourth of July Stars and Stripes, show their colors, and just be very appreciative and celebratory in this 250th anniversary that we've gotten here because of the veterans in our community,” Ward said.

