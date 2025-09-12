'Best Stop' in Carencro serves up Cajun tradition and family hospitality

CARENCRO, La. — For many customers at Best Stop in Carencro, great food and Cajun tradition are at the heart of every visit.

“‘Best Stop’ is just like the name says — it is the best stop, no doubt about it,” customer Larry Charles said, praising the store’s reputation across Cajun Country.

Regulars say the quality and tradition keep them coming back. “What normally brings me in is the tradition, the great quality of food that they have. The boudin is top notch. The cracklins are top notch. The meats are top notch. I mean, everything is just of the highest grade of quality,” said Charles.

Staff members take pride in their signature Cajun products and their role in the community. “I’d say, get as much boudin as you possibly can. Our boudin balls are amazing. I recommend pepper jack 100% of the time. And our smoked boudin? Chef’s kiss — especially because I’m the one making it,” said Best Stop Employee Sebastyn Thibodeaux.

But for Daneé Deville, owner of Best Stop’s Carencro location, success means more than just quality food — it’s about hospitality and making every customer feel like family.

“I think hospitality and customer service is just something that was ingrained in me growing up. It’s so important to my grandpa,” Deville said.

Her grandparents founded the original Best Stop in Scott, and Deville is proud to continue that legacy in Carencro.

“I think that’s just the true Cajun spirit — just making everybody feel like family here. That’s our core value: customer first, family focused. So we try to live that every day,” Deville said.

For the staff and customers at Best Stop Carencro, food, tradition, and family are ingredients for success that keep people coming back for more.

