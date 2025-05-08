Behind the color: why families in Louisiana are pushing for dye-free foods

LAFAYETTE — As more parents question what’s really in their children’s snacks, a growing number are taking aim at artificial food dyes often added for eye-catching color but now drawing scrutiny over potential health risks.

This is a favorite of my kids,” said Adrienne Doucet, a mother of four, as she stocks her family's refrigerator with assorted snacks. “We can keep it in a cooler bag if we’re on the road. It’s a great snack to have on the run.”

Doucet is one of a growing number of parents opting to eliminate artificial dyes from their children’s diets, concerned about the potential health risks of synthetic colorants commonly found in packaged snacks.

“It started about 12 years ago, before there was much information at our fingertips,” Doucet said. “A lot of it wasn’t there, and I spoke with other moms who were on the same journey.”

Doucet now avoids brightly colored chips and snacks sold in gas stations.

“I stay away from the Lays brand, the Doritos, the Cheetos,” she said. “I tend to do brands like Siete, which they do have available at Walmart.”

Her concerns echo a national movement. In April, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the agency is examining six synthetic dyes, including Red No. 40 and Green No. 3, as part of an effort to assess potential health risks.

“Artificial dyes are petroleum dyes used by the food industry to make products appear more vibrant and colorful,” said Daphne Olivier, a registered dietitian based in Lafayette. She operates The Unconventional Dietitian and helps families navigate food choices.

“These dyes have specifically been linked to hyperactivity in children,” Olivier said. “Many of these kids have been labeled with ADD or ADHD.”

Olivier emphasized that synthetic dyes offer no nutritional benefit and are primarily used as a marketing tool.

For Doucet, this journey has become more than a personal mission; it’s also about building community.

“Back then, there weren’t Facebook groups,” she said. “But now there are dye-free Facebook groups where moms are sharing their experiences. The more you immerse yourself in the information, it can really become a passion.”

