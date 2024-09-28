Bead Busters is teaming up with local companies to gather supplies for families affected by Helene

LAFAYETTE PARISH — In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s deadly impact on the southeastern United States, businesses in Acadiana are rallying to help families in need.
“That’s what we do—communities across the country come together after a flood, hurricane, or major disaster,” said Craig Spadoni, owner of Bead Busters, a local business leading relief efforts.
Spadoni is collecting supplies to send to affected areas, saying it’s his way of giving back.
“As soon as we gather enough supplies, we send trucks, trailers, box trucks—whatever it takes—to places that need help in Florida, Georgia, and other impacted areas,” Spadoni said.
He is partnering with other local companies and stores to gather canned goods, non-perishable items, cleaning supplies, and other post-hurricane essentials.
Donations can be dropped off beginning Monday, Sept. 30, at 4009 Cameron St., Lafayette, La.
Here is the supply list:
Cases of water
Sports drinks
Non-perishable food
Toiletries
Feminine hygiene products
Baby food & formula
Diapers
Adult diapers
Cleaning supplies
Buckets
Rags
Gloves
Mops
Metal rakes
Flat head shovels
Bleach
Mold killer
Fuel cans
Flashlights
Batteries
Tarps
Bungee cords
Bedding/pillows/mattresses sheets
Bug spray
Extension cords
Generators
NEW toys only
New socks
New underwear
pet food
Spadoni is asking residents not to bring any clothing items unless it's new.