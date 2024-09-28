Bead Busters is teaming up with local companies to gather supplies for families affected by Helene

LAFAYETTE PARISH — In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s deadly impact on the southeastern United States, businesses in Acadiana are rallying to help families in need.

“That’s what we do—communities across the country come together after a flood, hurricane, or major disaster,” said Craig Spadoni, owner of Bead Busters, a local business leading relief efforts.

Spadoni is collecting supplies to send to affected areas, saying it’s his way of giving back.

“As soon as we gather enough supplies, we send trucks, trailers, box trucks—whatever it takes—to places that need help in Florida, Georgia, and other impacted areas,” Spadoni said.

He is partnering with other local companies and stores to gather canned goods, non-perishable items, cleaning supplies, and other post-hurricane essentials.

Donations can be dropped off beginning Monday, Sept. 30, at 4009 Cameron St., Lafayette, La.

Here is the supply list:

Cases of water

Sports drinks

Non-perishable food

Toiletries

Feminine hygiene products

Baby food & formula

Diapers

Adult diapers

Cleaning supplies

Buckets

Rags

Gloves

Mops

Metal rakes

Flat head shovels

Bleach

Mold killer

Fuel cans

Flashlights

Batteries

Tarps

Bungee cords

Bedding/pillows/mattresses sheets

Bug spray

Extension cords

Generators

NEW toys only

New socks

New underwear

pet food

Spadoni is asking residents not to bring any clothing items unless it's new.