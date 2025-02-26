Beacon of Hope: Lafayette's oldest Black Church remains a pillar of resilience

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Lafayette's oldest African American church, has been a pillar of hope and resilience for the community for almost 153 years.

Founded in 1870 by formerly enslaved individuals, the church was originally known as the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church. It officially became a church in 1872, following a land donation from former Louisiana Gov. Alexandre Mouton.

"It started with people worshiping in tents. We went from tents to a wooden building on Polk Street and now to Lee Avenue. Over time, we have endured and overcome a lot," said Maggie C. Banks, pastor of Trinity CME Church.

As Trinity CME’s first female pastor, Banks emphasizes the church’s deep-rooted impact beyond its walls.

"It was a place where people could come to voice their concerns for the community. We have played a role in everything—education, government, politics, and helping those in need. We have always been here."

In 1954, Trinity CME constructed a modern building on adjacent land that had been purchased for just $100 in 1883.

Many of the church’s early members were formerly enslaved individuals from Lafayette’s Freetown community.

Rev. Sylvia Cluse, associate reverend, highlighted Trinity's impact on the community.

"Trinity was unique because many of its members were trailblazers—teachers, builders, contractors. This church played a key role in shaping Lafayette, bringing education and social awareness to the community," said Rev. Cluse.

In 2021, the Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Cultural Historic Committee recognized Trinity CME as the city’s oldest African American church.

A year later, the church received a proclamation from former Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

On Jan. 3, Trinity CME was officially designated as an African American landmark as part of the first phase of Lafayette’s African American Heritage Trail.

Rev. Banks notes that Trinity CME has seen a decline in membership since the 2020 pandemic but says the church is working to attract young people through various programs while preserving its rich legacy.

"Above all else, we want to make sure that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is shared with those who may not know Him," Banks said.